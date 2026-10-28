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Home / Ludhiana / Three-day cultural fest concludes at DMCH

Three-day cultural fest concludes at DMCH

ECTOPIA 2026

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:35 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Participants during a three-day cultural fest at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana.
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ECTOPIA 2026, the annual cultural fest of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), concluded on a vibrant note after three days of cultural activities, exciting competitions, and outstanding student performances. Based on the theme “Arabian Nights — Dastaan,” the fest provided a platform for students to showcase their talents, creativity and artistic skills beyond academics.

Dr Monika Singla, chairperson of the cultural committee, informed that the celebrations began with two days of off-stage pre-ECTOPIA events on October 20 and 21. These activities included The Genie’s Palette, face painting, hair and makeup, DMC master chef, games of the genie, and lamp of a thousand jewels.

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Dr Dinesh Jain, Secretary of the cultural committee, highlighted that the events encouraged creativity, innovation, culinary skills and healthy competition among students. The pre-fest activities were attended by college dignitaries, whose presence and encouragement motivated participants.

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Dr Neeru Katyal Gupta, IAS, was the chief guest on the occasion of the grand finale. She congratulated students and the cultural committee for organising a wonderful event.

She also highlighted the importance of creativity, enjoyment, and cultural activities in helping doctors maintain good mental health.

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The finale was attended by college dignitaries and members of the college community, who gathered to celebrate the achievements and efforts of students.

One of the major highlights of the event was the much-awaited Mr and Miss ECTOPIA competition. Dishant and Jasmine, both from the 2021 batch, were crowned Mr ECTOPIA 2026 and Miss ECTOPIA 2026, respectively. Their talent, personality and stage presence made them stand out in the competition.

Principal Dr GS Wander appreciated students’ participation, confidence, teamwork, creativity and artistic abilities displayed throughout the fest.

The fest concluded with the electrifying inter-batch bhangra competition. The energetic performances, colourful traditional attire and enthusiastic participation created a memorable finale. The competition celebrated Punjab’s rich cultural heritage and brought students together in a spirit of unity and joy.

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