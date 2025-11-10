DT
PT
Home / Ludhiana / Three-day cultural festival concludes at medical college

Three-day cultural festival concludes at medical college

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:05 AM Nov 10, 2025 IST
A student performs during the festival at DMCH in Ludhiana.
The second and concluding day of ‘Ectopia 2025’ at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) witnessed a vibrant showcase of talent, intellect and cultural enthusiasm, perfectly resonating with this year’s theme —‘Pixel and Pop’.

The morning began with a series of engaging events, including brain battle, own the floor, feast quest, and DMC got latent that brought out the competitive spirit and creativity of participants. Each event saw enthusiastic involvement and impressive performances from students across different departments. Bipin Gupta, secretary, DMCH Managing Society, and Mukesh Verma congratulated the organisers on the success of the festival. Dr G S Wander, Principal, DMCH, appreciated all the students for their active participation and beautiful portrayal of the theme.

Dr Monika Singla, chairperson, DMCH Cultural Committee, delivered the vote of thanks and concluded the three-day festival.

As the evening unfolded, the campus came alive with music, fashion and drama. The soulful tunes of Raaga Band set the tone for a mesmerising night, followed by the much-awaited ramp it up fashion show that lit up the stage with style and confidence. The event concluded on a high note with a captivating skit performance by the theatre club, leaving the audience spellbound.

