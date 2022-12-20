Three-day photo exhibition displays hues of nature

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 19

A three-day photo exhibition by city-based Bhavnish Jain was held at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) here recently. He displayed 25 pictures captured during his treks and expeditions. A hosiery manufacturer, Bhavnish, loves to travel and explore new places and never forgets to take his camera along.

Snow-capped mountains, lush green meadows, valleys, seas and beautiful skies — all colours of the nature — have been depicted in the pictures.

“The pictures have been captured by me during expeditions across Himachal, Uttarakhand and Nepal. These also include my solo expedition to Nepal,” he said.

During the off season, he plans the treks. He does not wait for the company of his friends, but goes on solo expeditions and sometimes engages in group travels arranged by some company. Hence, this way he also gets to meet new people as well,” he said.

“Kalandi Khalis is the next place on my bucket list and will soon turn into a reality. The reason why I chose PAU as the venue for my exhibition is that I want young people to know that there is a world, other than the routine,” he said.