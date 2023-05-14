Three days after mechanic's death, unidentified persons booked for murder

Our Correspondent

Raikot, May 13

Three days after a motorcycle mechanic from Dhurkot village was found dead at a deserted place near Rakba village on Tuesday night, the Hathur police have registered a murder case against unidentified killer/killers on Friday.

The family of the deceased has alleged that some unidentified persons had murdered Balwinder Singh Chhinda.

Jaswinder Singh alleged that some unidentified persons, who had engaged in a scuffle with his brother Chhinda at a Bassian Liquor vend on Monday, had allegedly killed him.

Complainant Jaswinder said the family had now come to know that his brother had been killed by some unidentified persons.

Raikot DSP Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa said Hathur SHO Kamaldeep Kaur had been advised to gather information about the sequence of events leading to the reported scuffle and the activities of the deceased on fateful day.