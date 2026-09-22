Three days on, no headway in Lalton murder case

The Sadar police were yet to make any headway in the alleged murder of a woman whose body was found in Lalton village of Ludhiana three days ago.

They also contacted police stations in surrounding districts to identify the victim.

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According to reports, on the evening of September 18, passers-by saw a woman's body lying on a deserted road near a canal. Following which, they informed the Lalton police.

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Initial police investigation revealed injury marks in the woman's abdomen and neck, which appeared to be caused by a sharp weapon. The police suspect she died from excessive bleeding.

According to the police, during a search of the woman's clothing and surroundings, no mobile, purse or identification documents were found, which further made the identification challenging. Tattoos on her body are the only means of identification. The woman has a tattoo 'Mani' written in English on her right arm while three stars are marked on her left arm. The police have sent information about the tattoos, along with a description of the woman's appearance, to police stations and outposts.

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Three days have passed but she remains unidentified. The police are preparing to have posters of the victim prepared and put up in public places and surrounding areas. They hope that the posters would help identify her and trace her family. The SHO of the Sadar police station, Jagdev Singh, said the police were working to identify the woman and the case would be resolved soon.