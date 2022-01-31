Three dead, 404 test positive in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 30

As many as 404 persons tested positive for Covid while three persons lost their lives to the virus in the district today. The deceased belong to Aggar Nagar, Tajpur and Focal Point.

A total of 1,07,910 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,213 patients from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients today rose to 94.71 per cent. Today there were 3,496 active cases in the district and 3,292 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present there are 355 patients admitted to various private and government hospitals. Out of these 204 patients belong to Ludhiana district, while 151 are from other districts. Today 25 patients were on ventilator support.

Till date, a total of 31,73,195 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 30,51,131 were found negative.

Samples of 7,014 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.