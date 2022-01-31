Three dead, 404 test positive in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, January 30
As many as 404 persons tested positive for Covid while three persons lost their lives to the virus in the district today. The deceased belong to Aggar Nagar, Tajpur and Focal Point.
A total of 1,07,910 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,213 patients from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.
The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients today rose to 94.71 per cent. Today there were 3,496 active cases in the district and 3,292 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.
At present there are 355 patients admitted to various private and government hospitals. Out of these 204 patients belong to Ludhiana district, while 151 are from other districts. Today 25 patients were on ventilator support.
Till date, a total of 31,73,195 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 30,51,131 were found negative.
Samples of 7,014 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Indian economy contracts by 6.6 pc in 2020-21 as against earlier estimate of 7.3 pc decline
NSO data shows that pandemic-hit economy did not perform as ...
India to remain fastest-growing major economy; to expand 8-8.5% in FY23: Economic Survey
Projection based on the assumption that there will be no fur...
Pegasus: Matter sub judice, Centre tells Opposition over demands for debate
Stage set for a stormy budget session
2022 assembly polls: Ban on road shows, processions, vehicle rallies to continue till February 11, Election Commission
Number norms for attending physical rallies increased from 5...
Elections keep taking place, Budget Session is important, says PM Modi
Says hoping for free, frank, well-meaning discussions