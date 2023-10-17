Three die in road accidents

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 16

Three persons have lost their lives in road mishaps in the city during the past few days.

A 24-year-old cyclist, Jai Hindu, lost his life near the Giaspura railway crossing on October 14. The victim’s father, Kanhaiya Lal, residing in Gurmail Nagar, Lohara, said his son was returning home after work when a speeding vehicle hit him on Saturday. Jai received critical injuries and was taken to SPS Hospital but was declared brought dead. A case under Sections 279, 304-A, and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Moti Nagar police station on Sunday against the driver of the vehicle, Santosh Tiwari, of Goyal Enclave, Neechi Mangli, here.

In another incident, a 25-year-old woman, Parmila Devi, from Bhukhri Kalan lost her life after the motorcycle on which she was riding pillion was hit by a vehicle near the cremation ground at Kakka village. Her husband, Vivek Paswan, said the incident occurred on October 13. Following the incident, the seriously injured woman was taken to Ram Charitable Hospital but she did not survive. On Sunday, the police registered an FIR under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC at the Meharban police station against the unidentified suspect.

A 47-year-old man found wounded at the Ludhiana bus stand succumbed to his injuries. Mangal Singh, the complainant from Moga district, said he came across a severely injured man at the bus stand on September 8. The victim, who identified himself as Halchal, said he had been hit by an unidentified vehicle. Subsequently, an ambulance took the man to the Civil Hospital. However, he died on October 11. On Sunday, the police registered an FIR under Sections 279, 337, 338 and 304-A of the IPC at the Division Number 5 police station against the driver of the vehicle.