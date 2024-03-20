Three drug peddlers get 12 years in prison

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 19

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Singh Bajwa has sentenced three drug peddlers namely Amit Kumar, a resident of New Shimlapuri, Virendra Singh, alias Soni, and Harsimran Singh, a resident of Lakkar Bazaar, here, to 12 years in jail.

Pronouncing the verdict, the court held that the prosecution has successfully proved the guilt of the accused. Declining their plea of leniency, the court also ordered them to pay a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh each.

According to prosecution, the police had set up a check post near Gill Canal on the basis of a tip-off.

During the checking, the police stopped the golden Innova vehicle.

When the police searched the car, 2.5 kg of heroin, an electronic weighing scale, transparent envelopes for packing, 10 mobile phones mortgaged by the drug addicts and Rs 80,000 drug money were seized from the accused. The Special Task Force police registered a case at its headquarters in Mohali. They were produced in a court later.

In the court, the accused claimed themselves to be innocent and pleaded for mercy. After hearing the arguments of both sides and looking at the evidence, the court pronounced the punishment to the culprits.