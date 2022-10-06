Miscreant posing as relative, dupes Ludhiana man of Rs 7 lakh

Ludhiana, October 5

A miscreant, aided by two other suspects, posed himself as a relative of a city resident, and duped the latter of Rs 7 lakh. The Sarabha Nagar police have registered a fraud case against Jassa, Jagmohan and Sajid.

Complainant Ajit Singh of BRS Nagar said on September 16, he received a phone call in which the caller introduced himself as his nephew Jassa from Canada. The caller said he had had a fight with a couple over an issue and a case had been registered against him.

Jassa later handed over the phone to Jagmohan, who spoke as his lawyer. Jagmohan said Jassa needed 5,000 dollars to settle the case. “Since I was made to believe that the caller was my nephew, I decided to help him and transferred Rs 7 lakh to the bank account, details of which were provided. Next day, when I called my nephew, I was shocked to know that he had not sought any help from me, rather some miscreants had taken money in his name,” the complainant said. — TNS

Pose as victim’s nephew, lawyer in Canada

