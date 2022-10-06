Miscreant posing as relative, dupes Ludhiana man of Rs 7 lakh

Ludhiana, October 5
A miscreant, aided by two other suspects, posed himself as a relative of a city resident, and duped the latter of Rs 7 lakh. The Sarabha Nagar police have registered a fraud case against Jassa, Jagmohan and Sajid.
Complainant Ajit Singh of BRS Nagar said on September 16, he received a phone call in which the caller introduced himself as his nephew Jassa from Canada. The caller said he had had a fight with a couple over an issue and a case had been registered against him.
Jassa later handed over the phone to Jagmohan, who spoke as his lawyer. Jagmohan said Jassa needed 5,000 dollars to settle the case. “Since I was made to believe that the caller was my nephew, I decided to help him and transferred Rs 7 lakh to the bank account, details of which were provided. Next day, when I called my nephew, I was shocked to know that he had not sought any help from me, rather some miscreants had taken money in his name,” the complainant said. — TNS
Pose as victim’s nephew, lawyer in Canada
The complainant said on September 16, he received a phone call in which the caller introduced himself as his nephew Jassa from Canada. The caller told him that he had had a fight with a couple over an issue, following which a case had been registered against him. Jassa later handed over the phone to Jagmohan, who spoke as his lawyer. Jagmohan said Jassa needed 5,000 dollars to settle the case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
34 killed in mass shooting at children's day-care centre in Thailand
Victims include 22 children as well as adults, police say in...
'Kidnapped' Punjabi family found dead in orchard in California: Sheriff
The victim family, from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, was kidnapped ...
Watch: Chilling video released by police showing the moment Sikh family was kidnapped in US
Jasdeep and Amandeep Singh came out with their hands zip-tie...
India awaits WHO information on any cough syrup link to Gambia deaths
UN health agency informed the Drugs Controller General of In...