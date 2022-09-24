Three fresh Covid cases in district

Ludhiana, September 23
According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, three persons tested positive for Covid while no loss of life due to the virus was reported in the district on Friday.
Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,525 persons have tested positive and 3,016 patients lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.
On Friday, there were 20 active cases and all patients had been asked to isolate themselves in their homes.
At present, the recovery rate of Covid patients is 97.33 per cent.
Till date, a total of 39,65,146 samples have been taken, of which 38,36,336 were found negative.
Samples of 2,492 suspected patients were sent for testing on Friday, the results of which are expected shortly.
