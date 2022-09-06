Three fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 5

Three fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported from Ludhiana district on Monday.

Civil Surgeon Hatinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,402 positive cases had been reported from the district and 15,258 from other districts or states so far. She said 3,016 patients of the district died of Covid while the virus had also claimed the lives of 1,141 patients, who belonged to other districts or states, here till date.

On Monday, samples of 2,130 suspected patients were sent for testing, the results of which are expected shortly.