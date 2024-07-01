Three gamblers nabbed with Rs 11.48L from house in Model Town Extension

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 30

The police raided a house from where three gamblers were caught gambling red-handed. The police also recovered Rs 11.48 lakh in cash and currency counting machine from the house.

The arrested suspects were identified as Harjit Singh, alias Chacha, a resident of Model Town, Sushil Kumar, a resident of Jamalpur, and Parvinder Kumar, a resident of Karnail Singh Nagar.

In a statement, ADCP Shubham Aggarwal, ACP Jatin Bansal and Model Town SHO Inspector Avneet Kaur stated that yesterday investigating officer ASI Baldev Singh received a secret information that a group of people were gambling at a house in Model Town Extension. ASI Baldev Singh said these gamblers were also forcing people into gambling and would cheat them.

The ASI said a police party immediately raided the house and arrested three suspects from the spot identified as Harjit, Sushil and Parvinder while raids were on to nab Shalu, a resident of Haibowal.

Illegal gambling continues at various places in the city. Some people rent their houses to gamblers. They charge hefty amount to allow gambling in their houses. Owners also assure gamblers that the police would not raid their houses.

In the year 2017, a biggest raid was conducted at a five-star hotel in the city and 34 persons were arrested out of which 33 were held on the charge of gambling. The police arrested one employee in whose connivance the illegal activity was going on at the hotel. The police caught high profile businessmen of the city and the adjoining areas red-handed while gambling at the hotel.

