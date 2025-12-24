DT
Home / Ludhiana / Three get life sentence for murdering head constable

Three get life sentence for murdering head constable

Incident outcome of previous enmity, says court

Legal Correspondent
Legal Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Dec 24, 2025 IST
Sukhwinder Singh, the deceased
The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Barinder Singh Ramana has sentenced three persons to rigorous life imprisonment for the murder of a young head constable, Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Hol village, Khanna sadar, Ludhiana district. It held that the killing was the outcome of some previous enmity.

The convicts, Gurpinder Singh and his brother Avtar Singh, along with Jagwinder Singh (son of Avtar), were also ordered to pay a fine of Rs 1.55 lakh each. The court further held them guilty of launching a murderous attack on Satwinder Singh, cousin of the deceased, who attempted to save Sukhwinder from the attack.

It also convicted two other family members of the convicts — Jaswinder Kaur and Harjit Kaur — for destroying evidence after the murder. The court held them guilty of washing bloodstains at the crime scene in an attempt to screen the accused. They were sentenced to two years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI).

The complainant’s lawyer, Sukhchain Singh, stated that the accused were booked on October 28, 2022, at the Sadar police station. The prosecution examined as many as 13 witnesses to prove their guilt.

The incident occurred on the night of October 27, 2022. Sukhwinder, also known as Sukhi, had called his cousin Satwinder around 9 pm and asked him to meet near a grocery shop of their village. Acting on the call, Satwinder proceeded towards the spot on his motorcycle.

When Satwinder reached near the house of Gurpinder, he found that Sukhwinder was waylaid by the accused.

The complainant stated that Gurpinder raised a lalkara, after which all suspects attacked Sukhwinder with swords, inflicting multiple blows on his head with an intention to kill him.

Satwinder said when he tried to intervene and rescue his cousin, they also assaulted him, causing injuries. However, on seeing people gathering at the place, the accused fled the scene.

The injured policeman was rushed to the DMCH, Ludhiana, where doctors declared him unfit to make a statement. Later, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. At the time of his death, Sukhwinder was serving as a head constable in the Punjab Police.

While awarding the sentence, the court observed that the prosecution had successfully established the guilt of the suspects through reliable ocular and medical evidence and that the brutal nature of the crime warranted stringent punishment.

