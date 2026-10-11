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Home / Ludhiana / Three held after robbing motorcycle-borne couple in Ludhiana

Three held after robbing motorcycle-borne couple in Ludhiana

Two accused absconding

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:41 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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In a robbery case, the accused allegedly used a toy pistol to target a couple travelling on a motorcycle. They reportedly pointed the pistol-like weapon at the husband’s forehead, threatened to shoot him, and robbed him of his mobile phone and cash. However, as the accused attempted to flee, alert passers-by chased, surrounded and overpowered three of them. The trio was paraded through the market before being handed over to the police.

The police later recovered a toy pistol from the possession of the accused. Two other suspects remain absconding, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest them.

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Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Kalewal village, said he was travelling to the market with his wife on a motorcycle. Around 6 pm on Thursday, when they reached near the PSPCL building close to Dholanwal village, five men allegedly surrounded them. One of the accused placed a pistol-like weapon on his forehead and threatened to shoot him before snatching his mobile phone and cash.

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During the incident, passers-by intervened and attempted to apprehend the accused. Locals managed to catch Gulab Singh, a resident of Haider Nagar village, and Mohammad Sakeem and Mohammad Manga, both residents of Panjetan village, at the spot. The three were later handed over to the Koom Kalan police. Meanwhile, Jagga Singh and Jashan Singh, both residents of Haider Nagar village, managed to escape.

Investigating officer Assistant Sub-Inspector Jagtar Singh said a toy pistol was recovered from the accused. Preliminary investigations revealed that Gulab Singh, along with his accomplices, was allegedly involved in several similar robberies in the past. According to the officer, the accused targeted passers-by with sharp-edged weapons, looted cash and valuables, and fled. The police records show that eight criminal cases had already been registered against Gulab Singh.

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A case was registered at the Koom Kalan police station in this connection and further investigation initiated into the incident.

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