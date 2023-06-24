Three held as cops solve factory theft

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 23

The Focal Point police on Friday claimed to have cracked a factory theft case with the arrest of three persons.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Raj Babu of Mundia Khurd, Pankaj of Chandigarh road and Rakesh Raj of Jiwan Nagar. The police seized 250-kg yarn and a four-wheeler used by the suspects to load stolen goods.

SHO Amandeep Singh Brar said on June 21, Chetnya Dawar, owner of the Mahalaxmi Processing House factory at Phase 8 Focal Point, lodged a police complaint stating that on June 18 morning, he got a call from the security guard about a theft at the factory.

As per the complainant, the thieves had decamped with 20 boxes of yarn from the factory.

The police initiated investigation and interrogated factory worker Pankaj, who revealed that he, along with two other persons, was involved in the theft, Brar said.