Three held for snatching mobiles

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 27

The Focal Point police today claimed to have busted a gang of robbers and nabbed three of its members. The police also recovered six looted mobile phones and a motorcycle from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Pardeep Kumar Mahato, a native of Bihar, who is residing in Jiwan Nagar, Sabir Khan, another native of Bihar and a resident of Mundian Kalan, here, and Rahul Kumar of Bhamian Kalan.

Station House Officer, Focal Point, Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, in a statement issued said on June 25, Lallan of Jiwan Nagar lodged a police complaint that Pardeep, along with his accomplices, had snatched a mobile phone from his son Anmol. The complainant had alleged that Pardeep was also running a gang of mobile snatchers.

Brar said when the police started a probe, a raid was conducted at whereabouts of Pardeep and he was nabbed. Later on his disclosures, two of his accomplices were also identified and were nabbed. The police recovered six mobile phones from the gang which they had recently looted from the city area.

The SHO said the suspects had committed several mobile snatching incidents in the past and some of the snatched mobiles were also sold by them. The police would interrogate them to inquire about their involvement in other loot incidents.