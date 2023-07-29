Three held for snatching valuables from parents receiving wards from school bus

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, July 28

The Ahmedgarh Sadar police claimed to have busted a gang of miscreants that has been involved in snatching valuables and cash from residents who come to receive their wards from a school bus dropping the children near their houses.

Mastermind Driver The driver of the bus, who had pretended to chase snatchers, on the eventful day, turned out to be the mastermind in the case

He was planning to target more people with his two accomplices

Jewellery snatched from a complainant and a motorcycle used in the crime were seized from the three members of the gang who were arrested on Thursday.

The suspects were identified as driver of the bus Gurpreet Singh Gopa of Cheema in the Payal subdivision, Sandeep Singh Sunny and Ranjit Singh of Karodia village in the Payal subdivision.

The police are yet to ascertain the identity of other members of the gang.

Malerkotla SSP Gursharandeep Singh Grewal said police personnel posted at Jaurepul Chowki of the Ahmedgarh Sadar police had arrested three members of a gang of snatchers who had snatched a chain and locket from Narinder Kaur of Dallanwal when she had come to receive her daughter from school bus at 3 pm on Monday.

The driver of the school bus, who had pretended to chase snatchers on the eventful day, turned out to be the mastermind in the case.

“Having received information about the snatching, we formed a team under the supervision of Ahmedgarh DSP Davinder Singh Sandhu and collected CCTV footage of the area for the past few days. CCTV footage revealed that the driver had deliberately dropped complainant’s daughter at a distance from her home and pretended to chase the snatchers with an intent to avoid chasing by any other vehicle,” said Grewal, adding that the trio had confessed having conspired to rob more parents in a similar manner in coming days.

The trio had also conspired to rob a business partner of Gopa’s sister at Lasoyee. Gopa is, at present, staying with his sister and was supposed to inform Sandeep and Ranjit about the movement of cash by his sister’s partner.

DSP Davinder Singh Sandhu said Ahmedgarh Sadar SHO Inderjit Singh and in-charge, Jaurepul Chowki, who are members of the investigating team, had been advised to analyse call details of the trio to identify other members of the gang.

