Three held for snatchings; 23 phones recovered in Ludhiana

The Ludhiana police have nabbed three accused involved in a series of mobile phone snatchings in the city. It also recovered 23 mobiles from their possession, which they had looted from city residents in recent past.

The nabbed accused have been identified as Manpreet Singh of New Basant Vihar, Noorwala Road, Manish Kumar of New Shivpuri and Rohit Luthra of Preet Vihar, Haibowal Kalan.

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Additional DCP-1 Sameer Verma while addressing a press conference stated that the accused were habitual offenders involved in thefts and snatchings reported at various police stations in Ludhiana district. Acting on secret information, a team of Daresi police station carried out the operation. After identifying the location of the accused, a police party conducted a raid and nabbed the accused.

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According to police records, Manpreet has previous cases against him, including one under the NDPS and attempt to murder. Manish faces four cases of NDPS, snatching, etc. No previous cases were listed against Rohit. After coming out on bail, the accused continued to commit crime.

ADCP Verma said that the accused had committed over 24 mobile phone snatching incidents in city. Some of the looted mobile phones were also sold by the accused reportedly to mobile shop owners, who once identified will also face action. The ADCP said the recovered mobile phones would be handed over to the owners after identifying them.