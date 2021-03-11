Three held, ghee stock of company recovered

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 28

The police today nabbed three persons who had fled with a huge stock of ghee and other items of Sameer and Sapna Trading Company, Ladhowal. The trio had loaded goods in their Mahindra Pickup and instead of delivering the same at a specific place, they kept the stock with themselves.

A case was registered against them on April 23 at the Ladhowal police station. The arrested accused are Davinder Kumar Manak of Shimlapuri, Manjit Singh of Chitti Colony and Lal Singh Kallu of the Tajpur road.

The ADCP, Ashwini Gotyal, in a press conference stated that on April 18, a trading company owner had booked Mahindra Pickup to deliver goods to his clients. A huge stock of desi ghee and coconut oil was loaded onto the vehicle.

The accused, instead of reaching the destination, took away the vehicle to some undisclosed place with a clear motive of stealing the stock, the ADCP added.

Today acting on a secret information a naka was laid at a strategic place where the Mahindra Pickup was stopped for checking, ADCP Gotyal said, adding that during the checking of the vehicle, 171 boxes and containers of ghee were recovered.