Three held in Ludhiana for running illegal lottery biz

Ludhiana, September 7
The police yesterday arrested three persons on the charges of running illegal lottery business and seized cash from their possession. Cases under the Gambling Act and the Lottery Act were registered against the suspects.
The Police Division 2 nabbed Harvinder Singh of Amarpura on the charges of running illegal lottery and seized Rs 43,360 in cash from his possession. Investigating officer Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Jagtar Singh said the suspect was nabbed from the Civil Hospital Road. The police also tried to catch some lottery buyers but they managed to give the slip to the police party.
The Kotwali police arrested Sahib Siddiqui of the Jalandhar bypass area and recovered Rs 2,790 in cash from his possession. Investigating officer ASI Lakhwinder Singh said acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted at Meena Bazaar from where the suspect was arrested. A mobile phone, which the suspect used for running illegal lottery business, was also seized.
In another incident, the Moti Nagar police nabbed Dalip Kumar of Chandigarh Road and recovered Rs 850 from him. The police said the suspect was selling illegal lottery to people in Transport Nagar and had been caught red-handed.
