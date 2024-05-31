Three held in ‘sacrilege’ case

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 30

In connection with an alleged sacrilege incident of Gutka Sahib, the Khanna police have registered a case under sections 295 A and 201 of the IPC at the Samrala police station against three persons.

Within a few hours, the three suspects were arrested. The pages of Gutka Sahib were torn by Tehel Singh, a 75-year-old man, along with his sister-in-law and nephew. They will be produced before court and the police will seek their remand.

The police said committees were formed to keep check on such incidents. The police urged to the committees to be more vigilant to help prevent such incidents.

