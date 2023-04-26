Three held with 3.6 kg of opium in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 25

Three persons have been arrested by the city police in two separate incidents of alleged drug peddling. The police claimed to have seized a total of 3.6 kg of opium from their possession.

In the first incident, Mangal Bhoomij, a resident of Jharkhand, was arrested from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. ASI Balwir Singh said the police were patrolling in Block D of SBS Nagar when the suspect, on seeing the police party, attempted to flee. He claimed the police seized 1 kg of opium from his possession. A case under Section 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against him at the Dugri police station.

In the second case, Vishal Kumar Kesari and Shyam Kumar Kesari, both of Gaya district in Bihar, have been arrested from Thareeke village. ASI Rajinder Pal claimed the police claimed to have seized 2.6 kg of opium from them. A case under Sections 18C, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against the duo at the Sadar police station.