Three held with 3.6 kg of opium in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, April 25
Three persons have been arrested by the city police in two separate incidents of alleged drug peddling. The police claimed to have seized a total of 3.6 kg of opium from their possession.
In the first incident, Mangal Bhoomij, a resident of Jharkhand, was arrested from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. ASI Balwir Singh said the police were patrolling in Block D of SBS Nagar when the suspect, on seeing the police party, attempted to flee. He claimed the police seized 1 kg of opium from his possession. A case under Section 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against him at the Dugri police station.
In the second case, Vishal Kumar Kesari and Shyam Kumar Kesari, both of Gaya district in Bihar, have been arrested from Thareeke village. ASI Rajinder Pal claimed the police claimed to have seized 2.6 kg of opium from them. A case under Sections 18C, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against the duo at the Sadar police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Akali patriarch Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95
Held record 5 terms as Punjab CM, also served as Union Agric...
Singapore executes citizen for trafficking 1kg cannabis
Singapore executed 11 people last year and says the death pe...
India, China to take up LAC standoff at SCO meet sidelines
Beijing says both sides have agreed to speed up settlement o...