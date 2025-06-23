DT
Home / Ludhiana / Three held with heroin, 18K drug money

Our Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:04 AM Jun 23, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The city police claimed to have arrested three drug peddlers while they were going to deliver a consignment at a market at Dugri on Saturday.

303 gm of heroin, drug money worth Rs 18,000 and an Activa (10 JI 0210) was seized from the trio, identified as Piyush Bhalla of Guru Gobind Nagar, Simla Puri; Sunny Kainth of Gandhi Colony near Cheema Park; and Ravi Kumar of Jawahar Nagar Camp.

Police officials, led by investigating officer at Dugri police station Nirmal Singh, have initiated a probe to establish forward and backward links of the accused and the consignment.

