Three held with stolen motorcycles

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 14

The police have arrested three persons identified as Amit Kumar, a resident of Vikas Nagar, Bikram Das, a resident of Subhash Nagar, and Akhilesh Kumar of Parkash Nagar from Lodhi Club Road here on Sunday with two stolen motorcycles.

The police said the accused were nabbed at a police naka on the basis of a tip-off that they were involved in thefts and robbery of two-wheelers. After the recovery of two stolen motorcycles without registration number plates, a case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC has been registered.

Factory director’s wife among 10 booked for theft

In another case of theft in a hosiery needle factory here, Parminder Kaur, wife of Yash Pal, one of the directors of the company, along with nine other persons, was booked under Sections 380, 451, 506 and 120-B of the IPC on the complaint of another director in the company Vikram Kumar, a resident of Sarabha Nagar. Vikram told the police in his complaint that after his brother Yash Pal had a paralysis attack in 2017, his wife Parminder Kaur started coming to the factory.

“After persistent theft of the finished goods from the factory, a footage of CCTV cameras installed in the factory revealed that Parminder along with other employees of the factory were taking away material in commercial vehicles without any bills or other documents. Such theft of material was detected several times during February 15, 2021, to April 28, 2021. On confronting the prime accused, she started threatening the management of the company,” Vikram said.

The police said besides Parminder Kaur, other accused booked for theft in the factory are Gevind Devgan, a resident of Sarabha Nagar, Surinder Kaur of Lohara, Dilkhush Thind, Jagdish Parveza, Jaspreet Kaur, a resident of Rajouri Garden, Santosh and Manjit, both drivers, Chhinder Kaur and Tarlok.

Two arrested for theft in factory

In another incident, Rahul Kumar, a resident of Moga Colony, Mundian Kalan, an employee, along with Paramjit Singh of Harry Enclave, Jhabewal, a labour contractor in a knitting factory in Phase VIII, Focal Point, were arrested under Section 381 of the IPC for theft of two overlock machines from the factory on Sunday morning. The owner of the factory, Vinay Kumar, a resident of GK Estate on Chandigarh Road, lodged a complaint with the police, saying when he came to the factory in the morning on Sunday, he found two overlock machines missing.

“When the police inquired the matter, the two accused were found to be involved in the theft. Both stolen overlock machines were recovered from the duo who were produced before a local court for obtaining their police remand,” the police said.