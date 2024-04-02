Three held with stolen vehicles

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 1



The police have arrested three persons allegedly involved in theft and snatching incidents. The police claimed to have recovered three stolen motorcycles, one scooter, seven mobiles and a sharp weapon allegedly from their possession. They have been identified as Ravi Sharma of Preet Nagar, Sanovar Chauhan of Harkrishan Nagar and Sonu Kumar of Fateh Singh Nagar. A case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against them on March 30 at the Sadar police station.

