Three hurt by speeding SUV at Chaura Bazaar

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 13

Three persons were injured after they were hit by a speeding Thar, an SUV, at Chaura Bazaar here on Sunday evening. The vehicle also hit some of the two-wheelers before ramming into mannequins displaying clothes and a pole outside a shop in the market.

Statements of victims yet to be recorded The injured have been identified as Maninder Singh and Sharanjeet Singh (both brothers) and Varun, a salesman at a cloth shop.

Maninder and Sharanjeet had come to the market for shopping. The police were yet to record the injured persons’ statements.

After the mishap, the vehicle driver managed to escape the spot after leaving behind the vehicle. As per the information, all injured persons were hospitalised.

After receiving the information about the mishap, the police reached the accident site and started investigation. The injured have been identified as Maninder Singh and Sharanjeet Singh (both brothers) and Varun, a salesman at a cloth shop. Maninder Singh and Sharanjeet Singh had come to the market from Fatehgarh Sahib for shopping. The police were yet to record the injured persons’ statements.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed outside the shop. The vehicle first hit both brothers, dragging them to some distance and then hit the salesman.

A shopkeeper said the salesman was standing outside the shop waiting for customers when the speeding Thar hit him. “The salesman fractured his leg in the accident. The vehicle also hit two other persons. It also damaged some two-wheelers,” said the shopkeeper.

Station House Officer, Division number 1 police station, Sanjeev Kapoor said the statements of the injured persons were yet to be recorded and further proceedings would be initiated only after recording the statements of the injured.