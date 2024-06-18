Three injured in scuffle between 2 groups at cafe

Ludhiana, June 17
Two groups entered into a fight at a cafe in the city on Saturday night. The matter escalated after members of both the parties started hurling bottles at each other following which security personnel deployed at the café had to intervene.
The video of the scuffle went viral on the social media on Monday. According to eyewitnesses, members of both the groups were dancing on the dance floor during which a boy’s shoulder rubbed against a girl’s shoulder. Following this, both groups entered into arguments which turned into a scuffle on the dance floor.
Three persons reportedly suffered minor injuries during the scuffle. One of the injured was reportedly admitted to the DMCH.
Night clubs and restaurants remain open till late night hours in south city. Earlier too, clashes have been reported from such eateries, but no strict action has been taken against people involved in such incidents. The Sarabha Nagar police said no complaint was received regarding the clash.
