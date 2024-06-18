Three injured in scuffle between 2 groups at cafe

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 17

Two groups entered into a fight at a cafe in the city on Saturday night. The matter escalated after members of both the parties started hurling bottles at each other following which security personnel deployed at the café had to intervene.

The video of the scuffle went viral on the social media on Monday. According to eyewitnesses, members of both the groups were dancing on the dance floor during which a boy’s shoulder rubbed against a girl’s shoulder. Following this, both groups entered into arguments which turned into a scuffle on the dance floor.

Three persons reportedly suffered minor injuries during the scuffle. One of the injured was reportedly admitted to the DMCH.

Night clubs and restaurants remain open till late night hours in south city. Earlier too, clashes have been reported from such eateries, but no strict action has been taken against people involved in such incidents. The Sarabha Nagar police said no complaint was received regarding the clash.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.