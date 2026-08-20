Three ISI handlers wanted by Ludhiana police nabbed after deportation from Malaysia

In a major breakthrough achieved by the Ludhiana police in a case of recovery of Chinese-made hand grenade and arrest of 10 suspects in November 2025, three remaining suspects connected with the Pakistan-based ISI were arrested by the city police from Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. They were arrested after their deportation from Malaysia was ensured by the police.

Advertisement

ADCP-1, Ludhiana police, Sameer Verma, who led the team to the Delhi airport on Tuesday, told The Tribune on Wednesday that it was a major breakthrough against transnational organised crime as OFTEC (Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell) of the Counter Intelligence Wing, with assistance from Central Agencies, secured the deportation of the three wanted operatives linked to the Davinder Bambiha gang from Malaysia. The three deportees were wanted in multiple cases involving murder, extortion, explosives and a planned hand-grenade blast in Ludhiana with links to the Pakistan’s ISI.

Advertisement

The ADCP said the deported suspects include Jaspreet Singh, alias Jas Behbal, Ajay Singh and Pawandeep Singh.

Advertisement

“Though all three suspects were wanted by the Ludhiana police in connection with the recovery of hand grenade and terror network linked to the ISI, the city police have secured the custody of Ajay and Pawandeep while Behbal was taken into custody by the Faridkot police, where he was wanted in a murder case. Two suspects were produced in a court, which remanded them in five days’ police custody while the third suspect, Behbal, will be brought on production warrant later,” Verma said.

DCP (Crime) Harpal Singh, who had been closely monitoring the investigation, said the interrogation of the suspects would give vital leads about the network of the ISI Pakistan in Punjab and their handlers working at the behest of the ISI to create unrest in the state. It was a major terror case and more revelations would be made soon.

Advertisement

About the case

After recovery of the hand grenade in October 2025, the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate had foiled a terror plot with the arrest of 10 persons in November 2025. The attack aimed at triggering unrest in the state by carrying out a grenade attack in a crowded area of the city. Acting on credible intelligence inputs, the police registered an FIR on October 27 under the Explosives Act and Section 113 of the BNS at the Jodhewal police station. The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) had also been invoked and Red Corner Notices (RCNs) had been issued against foreign-based suspects. Preliminary investigations had revealed that the suspects were acting under directions from ISI through their overseas handlers.

They were allegedly instructed to execute a grenade attack in a densely populated area to create panic among the public. The foreign-based masterminds were identified as Ajay, Jass Behbal and Pawandeep, all residents of Malaysia and originally from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. Vijay, brother of Ajay (Malaysia) and currently lodged in Sri Ganganagar jail in connection with an NDPS Act case, was also arrested for allegedly coordinating logistics for the group.

The probe further uncovered a local network responsible for the delivery of the hand grenade in the state. Those arrested for their roles as couriers and facilitators include Sukhjit Singh and Sukhwinder Singh, both from Faridkot; Karanveer Singh from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan; and Sajan Kumar from Sri Muktsar Sahib. The police had recovered one Chinese-made hand grenade, a black kit and a pair of gloves from the suspects.