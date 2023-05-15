Three killed, 2 hurt as motorcycle, car collide near Kup Kalan village

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 14

Three youths were killed and two injured seriously after a motorcycle and Swift Car collided near Kup Kalan village on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla highway near here on Sunday afternoon.

The collision was so powerful that parts of both vehicles were scattered in the area on both sides of the four-lane highway. The chassis of the motorcycle fell in weeds in the stagnant water along the highway and the car’s engine fell on the other side of the road.

While the police are yet to ascertain the exact reason behind the mishap, sources said illegally draining out water of a colony, frequently stagnating on the road, was the cause of the mishap.

As the motorcyclist tried to manoeuvre through stagnant water on the highway, the driver of the car coming from the rear lost control over his vehicle and hit the motorcycle.

The deceased were identified as Jaspreet Singh of Adamwal village, Banti of Ramgarh Sardaran village, who was riding the motorcycle, and Babar of Bagrian village. Condition of Anurag Verma of Adamwal and Jashandeep Singh of Chaundan village were stated to be in a critical condition at a hospital in Malerkotla.

Officials at the Ahmedgarh Sadar police station said information about shifting of three persons injured in the accident was received from the Civil Hospital, Malerkotla. Investigating officer Harjinder Singh said Jaspreet Singh died during treatment.

Referring to information collected from the spot, ASI Harjinder Singh asserted that the driver of the car had lost control over the vehicle while saving the motorcyclist. Families of Banti of Ramgarh Sardaran and Babar of Bagrian were yet to receive information about the tragedy. Their bodies were lying at the scene till late in the evening as ambulances took only injured victims to the nearest Civil Hospital at Malerkotla.

The ill-fated car was registered in the name of Sher Singh. The police said a case would be registered after recording statements of members of victim families.