Three killed, 3 injured after car rams into stationary truck

Three persons were killed and three others injured when the car they were travelling in from Ludhiana to Malerkotla late on Sunday rammed into a truck. The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Shahid, Rohit Verma and Kosar (all between 40-42 years of age) of Malerkotla.

Two women and a child have been shifted to some multi-specialty hospitals of the region. The victims were returning home after attending a social function at a village in Ludhiana district.

SHO Sadar Darshan Singh said that six persons were injured seriously when their car rammed into a loaded truck that was stationed on the road after one of its tyres burst. It was after a joint rescue operation by Sadar police station cops, Sadak Surakhya Force, Malerkotla, and a group of players that the victims were shifted to the Civil Hospital at Malerkotla, where three persons were declared brought dead.

“After receiving information about the accident we reached the spot and rescued occupants from the car that was damaged badly. Three of the victims were declared brought dead at the Civil Hospital, Malerkotla, while the three others were shifted to some multi-specialty hospitals at nearby localities,” said Darshan Singh, maintaining that barricading was later done to prevent any other mishap.

Mohammad Qasim of Baurhai Khurad said he, along with some other youths, were at a ground. They reached the spot immediately after hearing a loud bang at about 10 pm on Sunday.

“Though the rescue operation had already been started by some passersby, we, being locals, facilitated shifting of the victims to extend support to the cops supervising the rescue operation,” said Qasim.

The police have registered an FIR on the statement of Rajinder Kaur, against the absconding unidentified driver of the truck.