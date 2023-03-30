Three killed in road accident at Khanna

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 29

Three persons died in a collision between a truck and a tipper at Saludi village on the Samrala road in Khanna late on Tuesday night. The truck driver, a helper and a cyclist died in the mishap.

The truck was going towards Khanna from Samrala while the tipper was heading to Himachal Pradesh from Bhawanigarh.

The deceased have been identified as truck driver Jagtar Singh, alias Billa, of Salana village, his helper Harinder Yadav of Bihar and cyclist Satnam Singh of Lalohri village.

As per information, the tipper driver who was driving at a high speed lost control over the vehicle and rammed into the truck coming from the opposite side.

After the accident, local residents gathered at the spot and managed to take out the injured from the ill-fated vehicles. The truck driver was declared brought dead by doctors at the Civil Hospital while Satnam and Harinder succumbed during treatment at the hospital.

Tipper driver Jasbir Singh had suffered minor injuries in the accident and was undergoing treatment at the hospital. Jasbir told mediapersons that he could not understand how his vehicle turned towards the truck and met with the tragedy. Kin of the deceased alleged that the tipper driver was under the influence of some drugs due to which the accident occurred.

The Khanna police initiated a probe in the matter.