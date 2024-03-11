Three land in police net for murder bid at private hospital in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, March 10
The Machhiwara police today arrested three suspects on the charge of attempt to murder.
They had attacked another group at a private hospital and the attack was the outcome of a dispute between a woman and her in-laws.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Samrala, Tarlochan Singh, said yesterday Jasvir Kaur had consumed some poisonous substance due to the ongoing alleged dispute with her in-laws. The woman was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.
When she was undergoing treatment at the hospital, her kin came and attacked her in-laws with sharp weapons. Sukhchain Singh, Gulshan Singh and Hardeep Singh suffered serious injuries in the attack.
Later, on the complaint of Hardeep, a case of attempt to murder was registered against the assailants, identified as Gurdeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Manjit Singh, and they were arrested.
Two suspects, who were also identified, were yet to be arrested in the case and raids were on to nab them.
The DSP said considering the sensitivity of the case, Machhiwara SHO Bhinder Singh Khangura conducted raids and nabbed the suspects in minimum possible time.
Notably, the entire incident was captured in CCTV cameras of the hospital and the police also procured it’s footage. Panic had spread in the hospital when the assailants carrying sharp weapons entered the institution and attacked the victims.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by March 12, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Central Government likely to notify CAA rules today
Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed in December 2019
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...