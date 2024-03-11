Three land in police net for murder bid at private hospital in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 10

The Machhiwara police today arrested three suspects on the charge of attempt to murder.

They had attacked another group at a private hospital and the attack was the outcome of a dispute between a woman and her in-laws.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Samrala, Tarlochan Singh, said yesterday Jasvir Kaur had consumed some poisonous substance due to the ongoing alleged dispute with her in-laws. The woman was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.

When she was undergoing treatment at the hospital, her kin came and attacked her in-laws with sharp weapons. Sukhchain Singh, Gulshan Singh and Hardeep Singh suffered serious injuries in the attack.

Later, on the complaint of Hardeep, a case of attempt to murder was registered against the assailants, identified as Gurdeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Manjit Singh, and they were arrested.

Two suspects, who were also identified, were yet to be arrested in the case and raids were on to nab them.

The DSP said considering the sensitivity of the case, Machhiwara SHO Bhinder Singh Khangura conducted raids and nabbed the suspects in minimum possible time.

Notably, the entire incident was captured in CCTV cameras of the hospital and the police also procured it’s footage. Panic had spread in the hospital when the assailants carrying sharp weapons entered the institution and attacked the victims.

