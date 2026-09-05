Three Ludhiana dist teachers to get state award for academic excellence

For three teachers in the district, Teachers’ Day this year will bring recognition built on years of classroom work, academic results and efforts beyond routine teaching. The three teachers will be among 55 educators from across the state to receive the State Teacher Award 2026 at a function in Mohali on Saturday.

Sukhdhir Singh Sekhon, Sarabjit Singh and Sukhpal Kaur from the district have been selected for their contribution to school education and work in their respective institutions.

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For them, the award is also a recognition of the impact that teachers can make when classroom teaching is combined with work for wider development of students.

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From 180 to 725 students at Moti Nagar school

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Sukhdhir Singh Sekhon, headmaster of Government Smart School, Moti Nagar, has been selected for the state honour for his work in improving school infrastructure, increasing enrolment and introducing activities beyond regular academics.

He has served at several government schools, including government primary schools in Khwajke, Nehru Memorial and Sukhdev Nagar, before joining the Moti Nagar school. After his joining, the school’s student strength increased from around 180 to 725, according to his profile.

The school has introduced facilities and activities such as free abacus and yoga classes, badminton, art and calligraphy, two computer laboratories and the Mindspark programme. Activities with DCM Presidency, including academic seminars and initiatives such as a ‘Waste-to-best Diwali mela, have also been organised.

His work has not remained limited to academics. Students under his guidance have participated and won at district and state-level sports events. He has also been associated with plantation activities, with over 20,000 saplings planted and efforts to support education and health of girls.

The school has also been associated with painting activities under UDAAN-2026, aimed at involving students in awareness activities.

Three decades in teaching, focus on pupils, community

Sarabjit Singh’s teaching career goes back to 1994 when he joined the government school service as an social studies teacher. Over the years, he served in different schools and took up responsibilities related to school development and student activities.

His profile highlights his involvement in improving school facilities and encouraging students to participate in academic, cultural and co-curricular activities. Later, he took charge as an economics lecturer at PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School, Gagla, in Ludhiana district in October 2024.

His work has included efforts to improve the learning environment and encourage students to take part in activities outside the classroom.

23 years of teaching, consistent results

For Punjabi teacher Sukhpal Kaur, the award comes after about 23 years in the teaching profession. She said throughout her service, her students had consistently secured over 80 per cent marks.

Besides teaching Punjabi at PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School, Gagla, in Ludhiana district, she has been associated with the NSS programme and has also been involved in conducting leadership training camps for students.

She said the recognition was encouraging as it acknowledged not only academic performance but also the work teachers undertake to develop confidence, leadership and a sense of responsibility among students.

The official State Teacher Awards 2026 list has 55 teachers from the state in the main category, besides separate honours under young, special and administrative categories. The district teachers will receive the award on Saturday, on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.