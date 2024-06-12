Three masked men loot Rs 15L from bank at village

Ludhiana, June 11
Three masked armed men today looted over Rs 15 lakh from Punjab and Sind Bank. The bank branch is located at Bagli Kalan village, near Khanna.
The miscreants came on a motorcycle and looted more than Rs 15 lakh at gunpoint within two minutes.
As per information, the three robbers entered the bank around 3 pm with their faces covered. The security guard of the bank asked them to uncover their faces following which, they pointed their guns at the gunman while one of the robbers fired a gunshot in the air, which caused stir among staff. They also snatched the gun of the bank’s security guard.
Afterwards, the robbers looted Rs 15 lakh from the counter and also took away the gun of the security guard. They shot one more fire in the air outside the bank after which the suspects fled the scene on their motorcycle towards Bija. The security guard ran after them and after covering some distance, they threw his gun on road.
Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal said the bank manager informed the police about the incident and investigations were on. “We have the CCTV footage and the police are trying to trace the robbers. All check-posts have been informed and barricading has been done and we hope to catch them soon,” she said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CRPF jawan killed, 6 security personnel injured in 2 encounters with terrorists in J-K
In Doda district, 5 troopers of Rashtriya Rifles and an SPO ...
Terror can’t be policy of good neighbour: Jaishankar on Pak
Says India to focus on resolving ‘pending issues’ with China
China PM greets Modi, talks of steady relations
Says good ties augur well for regional stability
Modi to visit Italy for G7 summit this week
Bilaterals with Biden, Macron on cards