Three masked men loot Rs 15L from bank at village

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 11

Three masked armed men today looted over Rs 15 lakh from Punjab and Sind Bank. The bank branch is located at Bagli Kalan village, near Khanna.

The miscreants came on a motorcycle and looted more than Rs 15 lakh at gunpoint within two minutes.

As per information, the three robbers entered the bank around 3 pm with their faces covered. The security guard of the bank asked them to uncover their faces following which, they pointed their guns at the gunman while one of the robbers fired a gunshot in the air, which caused stir among staff. They also snatched the gun of the bank’s security guard.

Afterwards, the robbers looted Rs 15 lakh from the counter and also took away the gun of the security guard. They shot one more fire in the air outside the bank after which the suspects fled the scene on their motorcycle towards Bija. The security guard ran after them and after covering some distance, they threw his gun on road.

Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal said the bank manager informed the police about the incident and investigations were on. “We have the CCTV footage and the police are trying to trace the robbers. All check-posts have been informed and barricading has been done and we hope to catch them soon,” she said.

