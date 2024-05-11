Three-member gang stealing wheat caught

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 10

The Ludhiana rural police today said they have arrested members of a gang involved in stealing wheat stock. Three members of the gang were arrested and 450 bags of wheat and a truck were recovered from them. The arrested suspects have been identified as Raju Sahni, Ravinder Kumar and Anil Kumar.

The complainant, Pawan Kumar, stated he has a contract of lifting wheat from the Jodhan grain market. On April 30, he loaded 500 bags of wheat weighing 250 quintal in his truck at Jodhan grain market. Driver Paramjit parked the truck at night and went off to sleep. The next day, he was shocked to see the truck missing. SSP Navneet said after Pawan lodged a police complaint, on May 7, the police received a tip-off that the suspects were heading to Sarabha from Gujjarwal in a car. A police party swung into action and arrested the suspects. One of the suspects, Gopi, is at large and once arrested, the 50 remaining wheat bags might also be recovered.

