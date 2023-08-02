Three members of mobile snatchers’ gang arrested

Ludhiana, August 1
The Focal Point police today claimed to have nabbed three mobile snatchers. The police seized three mobile phones, a motorcycle, an auto-rickshaw and a sharp weapon from them.
The trio have been identified as Inderjit Singh, Munish Kumar and Ashwani Kumar, all residents of Mundian Khurd.
Station House Officer (SHO), Focal Point police station, Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, said Bhupinder Singh of Mundian Kalan had lodged a complaint that on July 20 three motorcycle-borne miscreants had looted a mobile phone from him. They were carrying a sharp weapon.
Inspector Brar said when the police started the investigation after registering a case against the three motorcycle-borne persons, the suspects were identified. The police arrested them
on Monday.
The auto-rickshaw, which was seized from the gang, was also stolen by them from the city in the past. The suspects have no criminal past as they had recently formed a gang to commit crime, the Station House Officer said.
