Three members of vehicle thieves’ gang in police net

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 29

The Police Division 6 today claimed to have busted a gang of vehicle thieves and arrested three of its members. The police also recovered nine two-wheelers from the suspects.

They have been identified as Karan Kumar of Basti Jodhewal, Uday Raj Chaudhary of New Subash Nagar and Karan Sharda of Mahavir Home Colony.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sandeep Wadhera and Police Division 6 SHO Inspector Balwinder Kaur addressed a press conference in this regard.

Wadhera said on September 27, Manjit Singh of Prabhat Nagar had lodged a complaint that his motorcycle was stolen by some thieves from the Dholewal area. When the police started a probe, key suspect Karan Kumar was arrested by the police and a stolen motorcycle was recovered from him. On Karan’s disclosures, four more motorcycles were recovered from him.

During further questioning, the suspect admitted that he stole several motorcycles in the past and had sold the same to Uday Raj and Karan Sharda. After nominating them in the case, they were also arrested by the police. Three motorcycles were recovered from Uday. After the arrest of Sharda, one stolen motorcycle was recovered from him, the ACP said.

Karan also admitted that these motorcycles were stolen from Rose Garden, Basti Jodhewal and Millerganj in the recent past. Uday also has a criminal history as a case of drug smuggling was registered against him by the Tibba police in the past in which he came out on bail.