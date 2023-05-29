Three miscreants attack biker, take away vehicle

Ludhiana, May 28
A city resident suffered a serious injury on his arm when he was attacked with a sharp weapon by three snatchers near Veer palace on Chandigarh Road on Sunday.
Complainant Sumit told the police that the incident took place around 4 am today. As he had to go out of the city, his father dropped him at the bus stop. When his father was returning home on motorcycle, three motorcycle-borne persons cornered his father. Before he could understand anything, the snatchers hit him on his arm with a sharp weapon and he suffered a serious injury. The miscreants then fled with the motorcycle.
The entire incident was captured by CCTV cameras and the police have launched a probe to identify the snatchers. A case has been registered against the three unidentified suspects.
