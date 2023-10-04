Three miscreants rob two friends at Tajpur village

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 3

The police have yet to implement effective measures to prevent robbery and snatching incidents in the city. In the latest occurrence, three miscreants robbed two friends near the cremation ground in Tajpur village on Monday. The suspects forcibly took away their mobile phones, a motorcycle and a wallet.

Anand Kumar Singh, a resident of Chiri Chowk in Ludhiana, said he and his friend Parmod Kumar were going to the former’s house on a motorcycle on Monday. On reaching the vicinity of the Tajpur village cremation ground, three men on a motorcycle approached them from the rear and intercepted their path. Anand said the perpetrators forcefully took away his mobile and then snatched Parmod’s phone. They also took Anand’s wallet, which contained his PAN card, ATM cards and other important documents. Afterwards, the culprits forcefully took away Anand’s motorcycle and escaped from the scene.

ASI Gurmeet Singh is investigating the matter. A case has been registered against unidentified suspects under Sections 379-B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Jamalpur police station.