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Home / Ludhiana / Three missing in separate cases

Three missing in separate cases

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Our Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:11 AM May 10, 2026 IST
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The local police have initiated a probe into suspicious disappearance of three individuals, including a 17-year-old student, who had gone missing from various places over the past few days.

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The complainants alleged some unknown persons had illegally detained the victims for “ulterior motives”.

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The police have, however, not established a link between the disappearances so far.

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In the first case, Pankaj Sharma from Daba village alleged Kanayia, his 17-year-old son, had gone missing on April 28 after leaving home for his school at Gill village.

Preliminary investigations conducted by Sadar police, led by investigating officer Randhir Singh, ascertained the victim attended school and was last seen heading towards home on a bicycle belonging to a friend. He, however, never made it there.

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After getting a formal complaint on Thursday, the police registered a case under Section 127 (6) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against unknown accused.

In another case, the Shimlapuri police registered a case on Thursday after a statement by Gurpreet Kaur, a resident of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar.

She alleged some unknown suspected illegally detained her husband Sarvinder Singh Preet, who had last talked to her on April 17.

“He was on night duty at a private hospital on April 16 and informed me he was returning home when I called him on April 17,” Kaur informed the police.

Police officials, led by investigating officer Bachiter Singh, are yet to get any clues.

In the third case, Rahul Maghu from Basti Jodhewal reported his brother, Ankur Maghu, had been missing from his room at Winter Selection factory since May 5.

Police officials, led by investigating officer Navdeep Singh, are tracking his movements by gathering footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area of his last sighting.

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