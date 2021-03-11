Three mobiles seized from jail

Ludhiana: A surprise checking in the Central Jail, here, led to the recovery of three mobile phones. One mobile was found abandoned in the jail while two were seized from jail inmates Munish Sabharwal and Harjit Singh. Assistant Jail Superintendent Suraj Mal said the inmates had violated the rules by keeping phones in the jail. Further probe was on to inquire about the source which facilitated the mobiles to the accused inside the jail. Jail officials said the abandoned phone could have been thrown from outside the jail by somebody. A case under the Prisons Act has been registered against the two jail inmates and the unidentified person. TNS
Two go missing from city
Ludhiana: A 41-year-old doctor was among two persons who went missing under mysterious circumstances from the city. In the first case, complainant Dr Prabhjot Kaur of Baloke village, told the police that her husband Dr Jasvir Singh, who runs a clinic in Sant Vihar, had gone to the clinic on July 14 but did not return. ASI Om Parkash said efforts were on to trace the doctor. In another incident, 22-year-old Mohd Shafique of Islam Ganj went missing on July 7. He had boarded a train for UP but did not reach the destination. Sister of the missing youth, Shabina Begum, said someone seems to have kidnapped her brother and the police should make efforts to trace him. The police have registered cases in both incidents.
