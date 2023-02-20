Three months on, Vertical Garden project site sans plants

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, February 19

Even three months after the inauguration of the project of vertical gardens under the Southern Bypass flyover along the Sidhwan Canal at BRS Nagar here, plants have not been planted at the project site.

Project was supposed to be completed by Jan 31 The project under which vertical gardens are to be installed at 31 piers under the flyover was supposed to be completed by January 31, 2023. It was earlier announced that 260 plants of different varieties would be strung on bio-panels under the flyover, besides a dedicated drip irrigation facility will be set up for watering the plants daily. The estimated cost of the project under the Smart City Mission is Rs 2.17 crore.

Panels for the vertical gardens were installed around flyover piers but the plants are not being grown at the project site to date. Reason: there is no electricity connection to run water pumps for a dedicated drip irrigation system for vertical gardens, as per information.

When the project was launched by Local Bodies Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on November 8, 2022, in the presence of a few local MLAs and with much fanfare, hanging planters with plants were temporarily displayed on the panels at one of the piers under the flyover. However, the pots and plants were later removed.

It came to light that the Municipal Corporation is still waiting for an electricity connection that is required to run water pumps for watering the plants through the drip irrigation system.

MC’s Executive Engineer Balwinder Singh said the civic body had applied to get the electricity connection to make the water system operational at the project site. PSPCL officials had been asked to provide a power supply connection so that the drip irrigation system could be made operational at the earliest.

Notably, the company that handles the project will have to maintain the gardens for the next three years.