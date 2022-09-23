Three more contract coronavirus in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, September 22
According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, three persons tested positive for Covid while no loss of life was reported due to the virus in the district on Thursday.
Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,522 persons have tested positive and 3,016 patients lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.
On Thursday, there were 20 active cases and all had been asked to isolate themselves in their homes.
At present, the recovery rate of Covid patients is 97.33 per cent.
Till date, a total of 39,62,654 samples have been taken, of which 38,33,848 were found negative.
Samples of 2,350 suspected patients were sent for testing on Thursday, the results of which are expected shortly.
