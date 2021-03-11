Three more found infected with Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, May 29
Three fresh cases of Covid were reported while no person died due to the virus in the district on Sunday.
A total of 1,09,943 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020 while 2,280 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus so far.
The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients today was 97.91 per cent. There were 17 active cases in the district and the patients were told to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.
At present, no Covid patient is admitted to any hospital in Ludhiana.
Till date, a total of 35,90,887 samples have been taken, of which 34,66,177 were found negative.
Samples of 2,863 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly. — TNS
