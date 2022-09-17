Three more test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, September 16
Three persons tested positive for Covid in Ludhiana district on Friday while no loss of life due to the virus was reported.
Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,505 persons had tested positive and 3,016 patients lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in district. On Friday, there were 64 active cases, of which 61 were asked to isolate themselves at their homes while three were admitted to hospitals. At present, the recovery rate of Covid patients is 97.29 per cent.
On Friday, samples of 2,459 suspected patients were sent for testing. — TNS
