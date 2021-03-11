Three nabbed for drug trafficking

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 7

The police have arrested three persons, Davinder Kumar, alias Chaudary, Vicky Gupta, both residents of Mohalla Tilak Nagar, Tibba, and Jasvir Singh, alias Mani, of Ayali Khurd. The suspects were nabbed at a naka on Sua Road-GNE intersection on Tuesday and one kg opium was seized from their possession. The trio has been booked under Sections 18-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.

During interrogation, it was learnt that they used to purchase opium from Lal Singh, a resident of an area near Mata Rani Mandir, Ayali Khurd. He has also been named as a co-accused in the case. The suspect is absconding.