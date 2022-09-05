Three nabbed in theft case, 3 booked on snatching charge in Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 4

The police have arrested three persons for stealing shuttering material and booked three others who had fled after snatching a mobile phone from a migrant.

Ramesh Kumar and Vishal, residents of Haibowal, and Sunny, a resident of a place near Ganda Nullah Puli, were booked by the police under Section 379, IPC, during investigation of a theft of shuttering material reported by Ramu Gupta of Joshi Nagar, Haibowal.

Gupta stated to the police in a complaint that he was carrying out shuttering work in the Atam Nagar colony in Haibowal where his material was kept.

“On September 3, when I reached the site, I saw three clean-shaven persons who were carrying shuttering plates. On seeing me, they fled,” he said.

The police arrested the suspects and three shuttering plates, along with small batteries, were recovered from them.

In the other incident, the police have booked three miscreants, Parmod Kumar, a resident of Karamsar Colony, Gaurav Kumar of Simranjeet Singh Nagar and Rinku, under various sections of the IPC who had allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a migrant, Sanjay Kumar, in Sector 32 on the evening of September 2.

The case was registered by the police on a complaint lodged by Dalbir Singh, owner of a security agency, JD Security Service. He told the police that as per a report received from one of his security guards, three youths riding a TVS scooter (PB 91Q 8868), had entered the colony from gate no 1 and snatched a mobile phone from Sanjay and escaped on seeing the security guard. The police have identified the suspects from the registration number of the two-wheeler and efforts were on to arrest them.

House burgled

A house in Amar Colony in the Jamalpur area was reportedly burgled. Thieves took away cash and important documents during night when occupants were asleep. In a complaint lodged with the police, the owner of the house, Raj Kumar, has said when he got up in the night, he found that his two mobile phones, a purse containing Rs 10,000 in cash, RC of his motorcycle and other important documents were missing. On some clues provided by the victim, the police have booked Harpreet Singh, a resident of Chiri Chowk, Jamalpur in the case.