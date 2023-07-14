Three nabbed on gambling charge

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 13

The police conducted raids and arrested three persons on charges of gambling on Wednesday.

In the first incident, the Focal Point police conducted a raid at a shop in Gobindgarh and nabbed a shopkeeper, Nitish Prasad.

The suspect was caught red-handed by the police while selling illegal lottery tickets.The police also recovered Rs 9,400 in cash from the spot. A case under the Gambling Act was registered against him.

In another case, the Focal Point conducted a raid at Durga Colony and nabbed Shinder Pal. He was running an illegal lottery shop. Two other suspects, who were also running illegal lottery shops, fled the spot. They were identified as Doctor and Ashok Loomba, alias Shanti.

The police also seized Rs 2,240 from Shinder. A case has been registered.

The Police Division 7 arrested Mangat Ram from EWS Colony while selling illegal lottery tickets. One of his accomplices, Jatinder Kumar, managed to give the slip to the police. The police seized two mobile phones and Rs 3,000 from the suspect. After registering a case, further probe was launched.