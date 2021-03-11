Three nabbed with drugs in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, June 8
The police have arrested three persons from various places in the city on Wednesday with drugs. Amit, a resident of the Shoe Market area was nabbed from near the Peeru Banda intersection on GT Road with 5 gm of narcotics powder.
A case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against him. The police arrested Balwinder Singh of Vishwakarama Colony from near the GNE intersection and recovered 40 gm of heroin from his possession. He has been booked under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.
In another incident, Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Jagdish Colony, Dhandari, was held from near Ganpati Chowk in Dhandari Khurd with 250 gm of cannabis (ganja). A case under Sections 20, 61and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against him.
