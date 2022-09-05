Three nabbed with drugs in Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 4

The police arrested a man, identified as Neeraj Kumar, a resident of Jawahar Nagar Camp, near vegetable market, on Sunday and seized 20 gm of heroin from his possession. Another person identified as Gaurav Kumar, a resident of Kamla Nagar, Dhuri Line, was nabbed from the T-point at Abdullapur Basti on Saturday while riding a Hero Splendor motorcycle (PB 91B 6189). The police seized 5 gm of heroin from him. Charanjit Singh, a resident of Gagandeep Colony, Bhattian Bet, was also arrested on a tip-off that he was involved in the sale of habit-forming and psychotropic drugs. Recovery of 280 habit-forming tablets was made from the suspect. The police have booked the three suspects under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. — OC